St. George Police says Christmas Day burglaries are connected

Written by Megan Webber
December 27, 2020
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is looking into a string of burglaries that occurred on Christmas Day as a series of related crimes. Three downtown businesses were robbed and broken into early Friday morning.

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness, Studio 359 and Essence Hair Salon were robbed, SGPD spokeswoman Tiffany Atkin said. The businesses are located within a mile and a half of each other on Riverside Drive and Bluff Street. No one was injured during any of the burglaries, Atkin said. 

Between the three businesses, tens of thousands of dollars worth of products and cash was stolen, Atkin said. Studio 359 was ransacked, according to a Facebook post on their page, and a window was removed at Prime IV, owner Heidi Neville said. 

Police did not release any suspect information because the investigation is ongoing, but the burglaries are believed to be connected. Investigators are following up on evidence found at the scene, Atkin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. George Police.

