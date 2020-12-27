Cedar City police say man admitted to series of car burglaries on Christmas

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala via iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A man was arrested in Cedar City on Christmas day on multiple charges including burglary of several vehicles.

Jon Paul Olguin, 24, was arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on multiple counts of false title/registration, one count of possesion of another’s identity documents, one count of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II analog, one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Cedar City officers responded to reports of multiple car burglaries that took place in the area of the Driscoll Lane Apartments complex at 1021 S. 350 West.

As the arresting officer was clearing the call, he said, he was stopped by a resident of the apartment complex who stated that his vehicle had been broken into.

While taking the report, the officer informed the resident that his vehicle was not the only one that had been broken into. The resident then informed the officer that he might know who had burglarized the vehicles.

“The victim stated that he believed it was his brother that did the burglaries. The suspect was identified as Jon Paul Olguin,” the officer said in the statement.

“Jon’s brother stated that he believed his brother was heading back to California, but may be staying at the Village Inn apartments with his uncle,” the statement continued.

Olguin’s brother was able to make contact at his uncle’s residence and the arresting officer located Olguin in the parking lot.

“I called out to the male and asked him what his name was, the male responded with Yon. I asked if he meant Jon, and the male nodded in a yes motion,” the officer said in the statement.

After reading Olguin his Miranda rights, Olguin agreed to speak with the officer and admitted to taking some things from his brother’s vehicle.

The arresting officer then informed Olguin that there had been several other vehicle burglaries that night.

According to the statement, Olguin refused to make eye contact with the arresting officer who then asked Olguin if he had a vehicle. After confirming that he did have a vehicle, the arresting officer asked Olguin if he had anything in the vehicle that did not belong to him.

Information from a post on the Cedar City Police Department Facebook page said that Olguin admitted to hitting “a lot of cars.”

“Jon stated that he had a lot of items in his car. I asked Jon if I could search his vehicle. Jon acknowledged and officers searched the vehicle with Jon present,” the statement said.

The search revealed several license plates that appeared to be stolen as well a number of items that belonged to “victims of previous vehicle burglaries.”

According to the statement, Olguin’s vehicle had so many items in it, officers made the decision to have the vehicle towed to the police department to conduct a proper inventory.

The suspected stolen property is located at the Cedar City Police Department. According to the Facebook post, suspected victims of the burglaries are urged to contact Officer Robert Hunt at 435-586-2955 and reference case #C20-03863

Olguin was placed under arrest and searched, incident to arrest, the statement said.

During the search, the arresting officer located a clear baggy with a white powdery substance in Olguin’s pocket.

“I asked Jon what it was, Jon stated that it looked like cocaine to him. I also located a pipe he admitted to smoking weed from,” the officer said in the statement.

Olguin also had money in wads in both of his socks and other pants pockets, the statement said.

Olguin is being held in the Iron County Jail on $5,000 bail.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

