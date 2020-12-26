Driver failing to yield exiting Slick Rock Park leads to collision with SUV, rollover

Written by Rich Allen
December 26, 2020

ST. GEORGE — A driver was cited for a failure to yield to the right of way shortly after noon on Saturday, leading to a collision and a rollover on East Riverside Drive.

A tow truck driver surveys an SUV involved in a collision on Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Dec. 26, 2020 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

The incident closed the right lane on westbound Riverside while the SUV was loaded onto the tow truck. Traffic returned to normal by 1 p.m.

Police said the driver of a white minivan pulled out of Slick Rock Park, impacting a silver Toyota SUV traveling westbound on Riverside. The SUV then rolled over before coming to a rest, wheels-down, on a hillside on the north shoulder of Riverside.

No injuries were reported. Both drivers were evaluated by a medical team and neither were transported. The female driver of the SUV was the vehicle’s lone occupant, while there were “more than three” in the minivan including the cited female driver, according to St. George Police Lieutenant David Williams.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Toyota was damaged on all sides of the vehicle, with heavy damage to the left side and was left undriveable. Its airbags were deployed.

The minivan’s front bumper was torn off and its left headlight was smashed.

