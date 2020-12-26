Several St. George businesses burglarized Christmas morning, seeking information from public

Photo by MattGush/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several St. George businesses were burglarized Christmas morning and are seeking information from the public to locate any suspects.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, on the 500 block of E. Riverside Drive, was broken into just after midnight on Friday, owner Heidi Neville said. According to Neville, the building, which was closed and vacant, was entered after a window was removed. $6,000 worth of needles, syringes, gloves and cash were taken, in addition to a ladder, a table and a safe with nothing inside, Neville said.

A handful of other businesses in the area were burglarized, including the Studio 359 salon a mile and a half away on Bluff Street. About $14,000 worth of styling products and cash was stolen from the hair salon, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page. The salon said it was ransacked, unlike Prime IV, which was left mostly tidy except for some open drawers, Neville said.

It is unknown if the burglaries are connected, but Neville said she is not sure why someone would steal hair styling products and medical products in conjunction.

The St. George Police Department did not respond to St. George News’ requests for comment.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Prime IV at 435-522-5005 or the St. George Police.

