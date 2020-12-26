Rescuers resuscitate man who overdosed at Brian Head

Skiers on a chair lift at Brian Head, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of Brian Head Resort, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Rescuers used naloxone to resuscitate an unresponsive man who had overdosed on drugs at Brian Head Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Jared Burton of the Brian Head Marshal’s Office said the incident was first reported at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of the Giant Steps Lodge’s ski lift No. 2, near the new outdoor ice rink.

The man, a 35-year-old resident of Henderson, Nevada, had apparently overdosed on the opioid OxyContin, Burton said.

“He had crushed the pills up and snorted them, causing him to overdose,” Burton said.

Bystanders noticed the unresponsive man and notified Brian Head Ski Patrol. As rescuers responded and initiated CPR efforts, they also administered a 4 mg dose of naloxone to reverse the effects of the opioid overdose.

Shortly thereafter, the patient began to breathe again on his own. He was evaluated by ski patrol personnel, Brian Head Public Safety officers and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel at the scene.

“He ultimately refused to be transported by ambulance and was taken by a friend to Cedar City Hospital for further evaluation,” Burton added.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

