Utes fans mourn sudden passing of Pac-12 football freshman of the year Ty Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan has died, according to the school.

Jordan’s cousin, Leilani Buckley-Awadjihe, posted the news to social media Saturday according to Fox13Now.com, saying the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year was allegedly shot and killed in Denton, Texas.

Law enforcement officials have yet to confirm reports of Jordan’s cause of death, although a post on the Denton Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday mentioned an accidental shooting that left one person dead overnight.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

“Over the past few weeks [Jordan] completely won this Aggie over… our family watched so we didn’t miss a single carry. Prayers.” Utah’s Gov.-elect Spencer Cox said on Twitter.

A three-star recruit out of Texas, Jordan ran for 597 yards and scored six touchdowns in his freshman season. He was the first Ute true freshman to rush for over 100-yards in back-to-back games since 1995.

