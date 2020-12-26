Anti-mask mandate group drops lawsuit against state

Attendees at the "End the Mask Mandate Rally" hold up signs in front of the Washington County School District offices, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit challenging Gov. Gary Herbert’s COVID-19 health orders has been suddenly dropped.

In a court filing obtained by Fox13Now.com, the lawsuit brought by numerous people against the governor and Utah’s Department of Health was dismissed by a Provo judge.

“The Parties who have appeared, hereby stipulate and do dismiss this action without a court order, with the parties to bear their own costs and attorney’s fees incurred in this action,” their attorney, J. Morgan Philpot, wrote in the filing, which did not state a reason why the lawsuit was being dropped.

Philpot did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit sought to undo the governor’s orders, particularly challenging health restrictions in schools, including a mask mandate.

The lawsuit cited the state and U.S. Constitution and Book of Mormon (a scripture of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) as authority. Originally, eight people filed the lawsuit but more than a dozen others sought to join them in challenging the governor and the Utah Department of Health’s powers.

