Anti-mask mandate group drops lawsuit against state

Written by Fox13Now.com
December 26, 2020
Attendees at the "End the Mask Mandate Rally" hold up signs in front of the Washington County School District offices, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit challenging Gov. Gary Herbert’s COVID-19 health orders has been suddenly dropped.

Hundreds attend the Liberty Action Coalition “End the Mask Mandate Rally” at the Washington County School District Office, St. George, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark, St. George News

In a court filing obtained by Fox13Now.com, the lawsuit brought by numerous people against the governor and Utah’s Department of Health was dismissed by a Provo judge.

“The Parties who have appeared, hereby stipulate and do dismiss this action without a court order, with the parties to bear their own costs and attorney’s fees incurred in this action,” their attorney, J. Morgan Philpot, wrote in the filing, which did not state a reason why the lawsuit was being dropped.

Philpot did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The lawsuit sought to undo the governor’s orders, particularly challenging health restrictions in schools, including a mask mandate.

The lawsuit cited the state and U.S. Constitution and Book of Mormon (a scripture of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) as authority. Originally, eight people filed the lawsuit but more than a dozen others sought to join them in challenging the governor and the Utah Department of Health’s powers.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Fox 13 News broadcasts on KSTU-13 out of Salt Lake City with news and other content published on Fox13now.com. Fox13Now news reports are published with permission of Fox13Now.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!