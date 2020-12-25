USU Extension launches ‘Hidden Gems’ family adventure guides

Stock image courtesy of USU Extension, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah State University Extension recently launched the “Hidden Gems” Family Fun at-Home Adventure Guides to help strengthen family connections and support positive youth development while providing family fun.

Naomi Brower, project lead for the adventure guides, said playing as a family is not just fun but is also an investment, both in your child’s development and in strengthening your family’s relationship.

“Research has shown that children who spend time with their family have fewer behavioral problems, fewer substance abuse and delinquency issues and better academic outcomes,” she said. “Families that spend time together also report feeling happier and more fulfilled.”

Brower said the Hidden Gems team has worked to include activities that will appeal to a variety of ages and also work for different family dynamics.

“We would love for these fun new guides to be in homes for the holidays,” she said. “This would be a great means of bringing families closer together after experiencing such a stressful year.”

The free guides are available for download.

