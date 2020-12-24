No Filter: Delivering happiness on two wheels with holiday bike drive

ST. GEORGE — It is probably safe to say that 2020 has been a difficult year for most. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused global deaths and health concerns as well as economic hardships that have reached into nearly every community. And Southern Utah is no exception.

In this episode of “No Filter” the team takes a break from their usual shenanigans to organize a meaningful holiday bike drive and benefit members of the Southern Utah community who have been affected.

Watch “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair and Cloud 9 owner Brendon Gunn deliver happiness on two wheels in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“Very simply put, 2020 has been a very difficult year for a lot of people,” Gunn said of the impetus for the bike drive.

With that in mind, the crew at No Filter and Cloud 9 Vapor teamed up with the St. George Bicycle Collective to help the community bike shop supply bikes to people in need, including one very deserving individual whose bike – his only means of transportation – was recently stolen.

Known to many in the community as “the Red Ranger” or “Elvis Presley,” Brett Giles, has been a friend of Gunn’s for over two decades, Gunn said.

Giles relied on his bike to get to and from work and having it stolen made a difficult year even more challenging.

In this very special episode, Gunn and Sinclair will – with the help from a special guest from the North Pole – deliver a new bike to Giles to brighten his holiday and send him rolling into 2021.

“Quick shoutout to the person who stole Brett’s bicycle, you will be getting nothing for Christmas this year,” Santa Gunn said.

Of course none of it would have been possible without the help of the St. George Bicycle Collective.

The community bike shop operates as a normal bike shop, shop manager Michael Hernandez said. In addition to selling bikes, they offer bicycle maintenance and repairs and hold community classes and youth programs. But they also accept donated bikes and parts that they repair, with the help of volunteers, and give to people in need.

Recently they delivered 32 bicycles to students at Water Canyon School in Hildale.

Watch this episode of “No Filter” to learn more about the collective and how to get involved.

Resources

St. George Bicycle Collective | Address: 39 S. Bluff St., St. George | Facebook | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.