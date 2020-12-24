Jan. 7, 1939 – Dec. 22, 2020

Glenda Elaine Kendall, born Glenda Elaine Rose age 81, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 22, 2020, at her son Kenneth and his wife Rose’s home in Enterprise, Utah, with them by her side. On her last breath, Glenda had said to them that her loving husband Leonard Hyram Kendall was the love of her life, and they have been married for 64 years.

Glenda was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother.

Glenda was an avid camper and fisher woman; she loved the outdoors with her family. She loved to talk on her base station CB to her son Kenneth who was a truck driver and all her trucker friends. Glenda’s handle was cinnamon. She would give them road condition and weather reports to keep them safe on the roads; all the trucker’s loved to talk to her. Glenda was such a blessing to them.

Glenda also loved to volunteer at her children’s school and chaperone on all their field trips. Glenda saved her son Leonard Jr.’s life when he was choking. She loved her children dearly. Glenda was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her Husband Leonard Hyram Kendall. Children; Leonard Jr. (Sara), Kendall, Kenneth (Rose) Kendall, Rex (Kathleen) Kendall and Elaine Kendall. Sisters: Delora May, Diane and Helen and brother Charles. Numerous Nieces and Nephews, 20 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert H. Kendall who she loved dearly and was called home to him. Granddaughter; Kara Kendall and brother Eugene Rose.

We also would like to thank our EMTs, Enterprise Ambulance for transporting mon home to us before her passing. Also we would like to thank Pine View Mortuary for their kindness.

Glenda will be dearly missed by all.

