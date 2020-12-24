Dec. 12, 1930 – Dec. 23, 2020

In the early morning of Dec. 23, 2020, our sweet angel mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Our mother was a graceful woman known for her great love, care and concern for all. She was especially devoted to her family. Everyone who knew her loved her.

Faye Howell Vernon, 90, was born June 12, 1930, at her home in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the fifth of six children born to Herbert Smith Howell and Louie Amanda Ricks.

Faye learned early the value of thrift and hard work. Growing up, she was unaware that her family was comparatively poor. Her mother always tried to dress the children as well as everyone else and to provide a “big Christmas,” which for the family consisted of a few new clothes, ham, oranges, candy, nuts and a doll. Faye didn’t know until years later how very difficult the Great Depression was for her parents.

In her childhood, Faye remembers her grandfather, Ephraim Ricks, who was the son of Thomas E. Ricks, founder of Ricks College (now BYU Idaho), visiting her family often. Grandpa Ephraim was concerned for the family and would bring them lamb to eat and other luxuries like socks and mittens.

Faye attended Pocatello High School. Growing up, she attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as Secretary of the Sunday School. She enjoyed the MIA dances each Saturday night and had many admirers. She was an Honor Society member at her high school, usher at the movie theater and modeled at Fargo’s Department Store in Pocatello.

She met her husband, Roy Vernon, at Sunday School in 1946. They quickly fell in love and were married September 7, 1947, at her parent’s home in Pocatello. They made their first home in Clearfield, Utah and one year later welcomed Michael, their first child, into their family. Roy was serving in the military and was shortly transferred to Tacoma, Washington. It was in Tacoma that their second and third children were born, Susan (1952) and Mark (1953). The happiest day of her life was February 24, 1958, when she and Roy and children were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple.

In 1954 Roy received a military assignment to serve temporarily overseas in France. Roy and Faye had purchased a home in Layton, Utah, where Faye labored as a single mother for 18 months, struggling to raise their three young children.

Faye worked hard throughout her life not only as a mother but also outside the home. She worked at the library in Clearfield and then Clearfield State Bank to help pay expenses for her son Mark to serve a church mission and college for Susan. Later on, she worked at the Country Hideaway, the Plaid Goose, The Chalkboard and Utah Idaho Supply.

In 1995 Faye and Roy retired and built a home in Ivins, Utah. They were blessed with good health and were able to travel extensively for the next thirty years, visiting many states in the United States as well as Canada, England, France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and the Bahamas.

Faye held fast to her strong testimony of Jesus Christ throughout her life and served faithfully in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Ward Primary President, Stake Primary President and Ward Relief Society President. She and Roy served a mission as Membership Locators. She also served as a Visiting Teacher and Ministering Sister until her passing.

She loved life, her family and her “Roysie.” When asked about her greatest accomplishment in life, without hesitation she said, “My children.” She continued, “I tried to give my children every opportunity to develop and become independent, dependable and responsible. I also wanted them to have every opportunity to learn the gospel and have a knowledge of the Savior. I have always felt it most important to support my children’s undertakings and those of my grandchildren.” She is affectionately known as “Grammy” and is revered by her grandchildren as an epic grandmother and someone they would turn to for advice and counsel.

Faye Howell Vernon is survived by her three children: Michael Scott Vernon (René), Susan Patterson (David), and Mark Edward Vernon (Shellee). Faye is also survived by her twelve grandchildren: Scott Vernon (Staci), Shauna Morgan (Jason), Steven Vernon (Brittany), Tonya Nelson (Tom), Ryan Cheever (Karen), Paul Cheever (Mary), Lori Cheever, Kurt Cheever (Jodi), Rachelle Jones (Christian), Candice Bradley (Coby), Nicole Moore (Andrew), and David Vernon (Erin). Faye has 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held for the family. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.