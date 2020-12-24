Belva Merle Vernon Calder

May 6, 1933 – Dec. 22, 2020

Belva Vernon Calder passed away in the early morning hours on Dec. 22, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Family was present.

Belva was born on May 6, 1933, to Alton Jay Vernon and Edna Grace Ashby of Vernal, Utah. She was a happy child and the oldest of six children: DeLoy, Glen, Ray, Shanna and Pama Sue. Belva grew especially close with her oldest brother DeLoy. During this current 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, she was asked if she worried about the state of the world when growing up as a child. Her reply was; “Heavens no. DeLoy and I had too many adventures to play in our own backyard to worry about such things”.

Belva grew into a beautiful young woman and loved to date the boys. If dancing was involved, that made it all the merrier. Belva loved to dance, and later in years would enjoy the art of square dancing. Belva attended, and graduated, from Uintah High School and remained lifelong friends with many high school classmates. Belva continued her education at LDS Business School and became an Office Assistant for Uintah Basin Counseling until retirement.

Belva married Joseph “Joe” Orson Calder following a fairy tale courtship on January 5, 1955 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. At the time of Joe’s death, they had been married just shy of 65 years. Joe would always open her car door, hold her hand, kiss her hello and goodbye, expect complete respect from his children towards her and warm up the car on a cold day. They were a true example of loyalty, friendship, purpose, and love.

Belva was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints up until the time of her death. She had many callings within the church, but her favorite was her involvement in the Maeser 2nd Ward Choir. Mom would often say that she couldn’t sing as well as the others but that didn’t matter. She loved it anyway. In our home Mom would often be singing, listening to music or humming along to a tune. She was an avid watcher of the Tabernacle Choir and The Spoken Word and we all knew that come 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, we did not interrupt. Of course, no other television was allowed the remainder of the Sabbath.

Belva loved to travel. She would even go without our father if he hesitated. It’s unclear if she liked to cook but her children and grandchildren never left a table hungry. Belva liked to; crochet, knit, sing, dance, be with her children (her grandchildren more), walk, attend church, get her hair done and play games. Belva was a friend to all. Her niece, Helen Barrus, states; “when I think of your mom, I think of the smile on her face and the twinkle in her eye. She seemed to have a permanent smile”.

Her family was the most important part of her life and she is survived by all six children: Janna Ross (Brant), Vernon Calder (Kellee), Dale Calder (Dona), Lynette Soderquist (Hal), Kristen Judd (Shaun) and Lani Sullivan (Arden), 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters. Belva is preceded in death by her husband (Joe), Parents (Alton and Edna) and a Granddaughter (Brianna).

Funeral Services for Belva Vernon Calder will be on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Pineview Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Utah. Guests are welcome to attend a viewing from 9-9:45 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Belva will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive in St. George, Utah, immediately following. Dedication of the grave by Vernon Calder, son. Family and friends unable to travel due to pandemic limitations and concerns will be able to view the funeral services remotely. Please see invite info below.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Alliance Home Hospice and the staff at The Meadows who guided our mother’s journey with dignity. The family would also like to extend a heart felt thank you to Governor Gary Herbert who allowed us to be with our mother at end of life.

