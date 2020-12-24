Keep your car looking showroom ready with paint protection technology from ClearBra

ClearBra® technicians wrap a customer vehicle, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of ClearBra®, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the passing of time, the beauty of your car can take a beating from the toll of heat, sunlight, snow, sand and debris from everyday driving. However, ClearBra®, a nearly invisible proprietary protection system, helps maintain your vehicle’s showroom quality for years to come.

While there are many transparent protective films available to car owners, ClearBra® founder and owner Dan Mahfood said their product is “the original and the best.” Their film uses technology originally designed for protecting race cars and helicopter blades.

Southern Utah is plagued with seemingly never-ending road construction, Mahfood said. The tiny rocks used in asphalt, as well as products for clearing snow and ice from roadways during the winter, can damage a car’s most vulnerable surfaces, lowering its aesthetic and resale value. Road rash is what ClearBra® was built for.

Every new ClearBra® is installed by hand. Technicians cover the front of the car in one large piece of film, then trim it to fit each vehicle’s unique shape. The edges are virtually invisible as a result.

Car owners can choose from three ClearBra® packages. The standard package covers part of the hood and fenders. The plus package protects part of the hood and fenders along with the headlights, mirrors and bumper. The premium option covers the entire hood and fenders plus the headlights, mirrors and bumper.

ClearBra® helps protect headlights against rock chips and cracks that might otherwise let in water, leading to a costly replacement. Mahfood said it also prevents the covers from becoming foggy and yellow due to oxidation that occurs when the factory clear coat wears off.

ClearBra® offers two grades of polyurethane film. Their standard film is backed by a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. The ultimate film is guaranteed for the vehicle owner’s lifetime.

Mahfood said car owners can wax right over their ClearBra® with any polymer wax to help maintain its protective seal. While competing films rarely last longer than a couple of years, even ClearBra®’s standard film can hold up for decades with proper maintenance.

“My wife’s car is 11 years old, and it looks brand new,” Mahfood said. “I’ve seen cars 15 or 16 years old still looking new.”

Having established themselves as a leader in automotive paint protection over the past 27 years, ClearBra® is expanding to offer total vehicle defense.

Mahfood said their new stealth film provides the same protection as the transparent ClearBra®, only with a satin finish. It can be applied over an existing matte paint job for added defense or to completely change a car’s look for a fraction of the cost of having it repainted.

Additionally, ClearBra® now offers ceramic protective coatings. Ceramic guards against scratches, sun fading and other elements that degrade automotive paint over time.

A ceramic coating covers the entire vehicle including windows and wheels. The ceramic is applied as a liquid and takes up to 48 hours to harden in a climate-controlled environment. Once it sets, the only way to remove it is to sand the vehicle from bumper to bumper.

Driving around Southern Utah, it’s easy to spot vehicles with damage to the clear coat and paint, usually on the hood and roof, caused mainly by the blazing desert heat. But Mahfood said the summer sun is no match for ceramic.

“You can actually light it on fire with gasoline, and it won’t scorch the paint,” he said. “And you never have to wax the car again.”

Mahfood launched ClearBra® in Salt Lake City and expanded to serve the Southern Utah market five years ago. He estimates that their St. George shop wraps at least 100 cars every month.

Mahfood said his goal for ClearBra® is to continue innovating and improving each generation of products while delivering quality work with the same unparalleled service that customers have come to expect.

“Every time we pull a car into the shop, it’s a new artwork piece,” he said.

To schedule an installation, call 435-673-9471 or visit the ClearBra® website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

ClearBra | Address: 184 W. 1600 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-673-9471 or 435-673-3114 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.