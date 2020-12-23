TGIF Show: Your Christmas weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Christmas weekend events | Dec. 24-27
Art
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. | Christmas Services | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 373 S. 100 East, St. George.
- Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Christmas Eve Candlelight Service | Admission: Free | Location: Red Mesa Fellowship, 95 S. 800 East, St. George.
- Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. | CHRISTmas Eve Candlelight Service | Admission: Free | Location: Trinity Lutheran Church & Academy, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9 a.m. | CHRISTmas Day Worship | Admission: Free | Location: Trinity Lutheran Church & Academy, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:15 p.m. | Electric Christmas | Admission: $5-$50 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Drive-By Santa | Admission: Free | Location: Washington Branch Library, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Holiday Tunnel at Tagg N Go | Admission: $8-$16 | Location: Tagg N Go Express Car Wash, 3072 East 750 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Drive-Through Light Show | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Austin Gray Band | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5-8 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 2-7 p.m. | Mike’s 15th Annual Christmas Eve Party! | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Christmas Bird Count – Silver Reef | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Ghost Town, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
