Strong winds to usher in cold front in Southern Utah, snow in northern Utah

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a wind advisory for portions of Southern Utah. The winds come ahead of a forecasted drop in temperatures, as well as precipitation in the northern part of the state.

According to National Weather Service, the wind advisory will go into effect starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and run through most of Wednesday morning. The forecast is for northeast winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

The advisory is in effect for “Washington County canyon wind areas” and excludes the city of St. George. However, the winds will bring a drop in daily high temperatures to Southern Utah, including a forecasted 13-degree drop in St. George and a 20-degree drop in Cedar City.

In northern Utah, the cold front is already moving rapidly southeast, with snow developing behind the front in the Wasatch mountains. As part of a hazardous weather outlook, isolated snow showers are being predicted as a possibility in the valleys of northern Utah on Tuesday afternoon as well. Slick road conditions are forecasted for mountain passes.

According to the wind advisory, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and a few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles along east-west running routes including state Route 9 near Hurricane.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

