Phillip R. Andrus

April 21, 1947 – Dec. 19, 2020

Phillip Ray Andrus, 73, joyfully walked into the brightness of a new day and into the arms of loving parents, family and friends on Dec. 19, 2020, at Dixie Regional Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1947, in Murray, Utah, to Blaine R. Andrus and Esther Ruth Cobbs. He married DawnEtta Tomkinson from Flowell Utah in the Manti Temple on June 14, 1969.

He lived in Draper, Utah; Wheatridge, Colorado; Ogden, Utah; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and eventually JC Penny Co. sent his family to St. George, Utah, in 1961 where the red sands of Dixie became his home. He graduated from Dixie High School (quarterback, pitcher, basketball and track), Dixie College (Outstanding Science Student of the Year), Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon (Doctor of Optometry).

He loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving others. No matter the calling, he gave it his all: Missionary in Austria, high councilman, counselor in two Bishoprics, bishop of the Great 9th Ward, counselor in the St. George East Stake Presidency, and another mission to Berlin, Germany, with his favorite companion, DawnEtta. He loved teaching. He loved helping people see better. He loved sharing the truth of the gospel. He loved being active. Supporting the grandkids and golfing were his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his wife of 51-plus years. They were blessed with 7 daughters and one son: Gina (Dave) Glassford, Mapleton, Utah; Angey (Jared) Beckstrand, St. George; Marci (Phil) Giles, St. George; Keri (Pete) Thompson, St. George; Nate (Kim) Andrus, St. George; Lori (Peter) Burnett, Saratoga Springs, Utah; Staci (Tom) Kirkland, Valdese, North Carolina; Cami (AJ) Rimmasch, Vernal, Utah. They have 39 grandchildren and almost 6 greats! They are the jewels in his crown!

He has three brothers and 1 sister: Don (Bonnie) Andrus, Springville, Utah; Dana (Colleen) Andrus, Page, Arizona; Dwight (Kathy) St. George, Utah; Wendy (Mark) Luke, St. George, Utah.

A public viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints St. George East Stake Center located at 449 S. 300 E., St. George, Utah. Funeral services for immediate family only will then follow. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to someone you know who needs a little Christmas cheer.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.