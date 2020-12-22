Dec. 20, 2020

LaVonne Darlyn Melton Graham rushed into the waiting arms of her eternal companion, the love of her life, Ian C. Graham, who preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2009. “Lonni,” age 90, died Dec. 20, 2020, at home with her family around her from incidences to old age. At last released from an ailing body, she said it well when she wrote: “I shall soon embark on a new adventure, Which mortals morbidly call ‘death’. I shall call it ‘new birth’ when, I first draw immortal breathe. My God I shall see; my Savior too, And Apostles and Prophets of old. A Reunion, I’ll have, with family and friends. We’ll unite in rejoicing untold.”

Lonni was multitalented in the arts; blessed with creativity and an ‘idea man’ who loved decorating, scrapbooking, drama, writing and teaching. She is a published author. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, her love of the gospel was evident. When faced with any question, she would research until she had the answer. She held many ward, stake and temple callings which she loved. She had a happy disposition and a great sense of humor. She loved people, all people, especially the under-dog.

Lonni leaves behind her children; Saundra Rowzee, Utah; Steven Rowzee (Janice), Ohio; Michael Rowzee (Lorraine), Utah; Patti Gillespie (David), Florida; Alan Birdsall (Sherri), Utah; Donald Graham, Arizona, Fred Graham (Debra), Nevada, Louise Faust (Christopher), California; Kevin Graham (Aleta), California; Robert Graham, California. She has 43 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. And many others who were family and friends.

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 12-1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Hurricane City Cemetery at 2 p.m.

