City urges neighbors to keep watch after rash of vandalism in St. George parks

Damage caused by vandals in a public restroom in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rash of vandalism has drawn the attention of St. George Deputy Director of Parks Shane Moore. The vandalism — which includes breaking toilets, sinks and soap dispensers — has occurred almost daily in city parks.

“It began last summer,” Moore said. “But we’ve had new graffiti and vandalism almost everyday since October. That’s pretty alarming.”

Recent incidents have occurred in Sunset Park in the Dixie Downs area and Silkwood Park in the Little Valley area. With each new incident of vandalism, the cost rises. Moore said that each toilet that is broken costs $200, each sink costs around $200 and each soap dispenser $100.

“We don’t budget for this kind of thing,” Moore said. “Every dollar spent on replacing and fixing things is a dollar that could have been used for new improvements.”

Moore said that the incidents happen mostly at night. Though Moore has been in contact with the police, and they’ve agreed to step up their patrols, he’s asking for people to keep watch.

“We also need the community’s help,” Moore said. “Please watch out for groups of people hanging out around the parks at night. If you see something suspicious, call the police.”

The nonemergency number of the St. George Police Department is 435-627-4300.

