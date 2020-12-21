SUU men’s basketball team rolls past Bethesda for 7th straight win

Bethesda at Southern Utah University, men's basketball, Dec. 21, 2020 | Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team won its seventh straight game Monday afternoon with a 96-57 win over the Bethesda Flames.

The victory set a new SUU regular season record for wins in a row as the Thunderbirds topped the Flames for the second time in three days. Friday’s game score was 98-64.

With Monday’s win, the T-Birds are now 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

If the Thunderbirds are able to win their next game (at Montana State on Dec. 31), they will own the longest winning streak in program history including both regular season and conference tournament games.

“It was a good effort today,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “We wanted to be better defensively today than we were on Friday and I thought we did a good job on that end of the floor. Offensively, we turned it over too much, but some of that was us trying to be unselfish and trying to make too many plays for each other.”

SUU was able to create some separation between themselves and the Flames in the opening half, taking a 38-25 lead into the halftime break.

In the final 20 minutes, the T-Birds outscored the opposition 58-32 to head into Big Sky Conference play with only one loss.

Maizen Fausett led the charge for Southern Utah with a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, along with hitting 4-of-4 from behind the three-point line. Fausett also pulled down eight rebounds.

John Knight III finished with a double-double for the T-Birds, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Tevian Jones and Dre Marin both finished with 13 points for SUU.

The Thunderbirds shot 51 percent from the field in the contest.

SUU’s bench scored 35 points on the day.

Written by BRYSON LESTER, SUU Athletics.

