Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

This 2013 file photo shows mustangs recently captured on federal rangeland in a corral at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's holding facility north of Reno, in Palomino, Nev., Sept. 4, 2013 | Associated Press file photo by Scott Sonner, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management has gathered up 304 wild horses near the Utah-Nevada Border on Highway 6. The operation was initiated in Western Utah’s Confusion Herd Management Area on Nov. 29 by the BLM’s Fillmore Field Office.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver traveling eastbound in a Chrysler 300 on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City fell asleep at the wheel, veering off the road and crashing into four vehicles parked in the 7 Epic Motors dealership.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A recent study by LetsGetChecked named Utah the healthiest state in the U.S. by comparing all 50 states in a number of health areas. When looking at factors such as economics and welfare, it’s no wonder that Utah takes the cake, state health experts say.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A call reporting that a vehicle was blocking the southbound lane of state Route 130 near mile marker 33 sent troopers to a remote area of northern Iron County Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Read complete story here.

HURRICANE — Hurricane City has released a draft of their updated general plan and general plan map for public review.

The plan was discussed Thursday evening during a Hurricane City Council pre-meeting.

Read complete story here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.