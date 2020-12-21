Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
December 21, 2020
This 2013 file photo shows mustangs recently captured on federal rangeland in a corral at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's holding facility north of Reno, in Palomino, Nev., Sept. 4, 2013 | Associated Press file photo by Scott Sonner, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Wild horses rounded up near Utah-Nevada border

Utah’s wild horse and burro population is estimated at 5,746 animals; however, according to the Bureau of Land Management the land can only support 1,956, photo location and date undefined | Photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management has gathered up 304 wild horses near the Utah-Nevada Border on Highway 6. The operation was initiated in Western Utah’s Confusion Herd Management Area on Nov. 29 by the BLM’s Fillmore Field Office.

Read complete story here.

Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into Washington City car dealership

The aftermath of a crash on Buena Vista Boulevard, Washington City, Utah, Dec. 19, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Washington City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver traveling eastbound in a Chrysler 300 on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City fell asleep at the wheel, veering off the road and crashing into four vehicles parked in the 7 Epic Motors dealership.

Read complete story here.

‘St. George is doing really well’: Study names Utah healthiest state in the US

Stock image by oatawa/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A recent study by LetsGetChecked named Utah the healthiest state in the U.S. by comparing all 50 states in a number of health areas. When looking at factors such as economics and welfare, it’s no wonder that Utah takes the cake, state health experts say.

Read complete story here.

SWAT drawn to vehicle blocking traffic in Iron County

Iron County Sheriffs Department SWAT responded to a call that this vehicle was blocking State Route 130 near mile marker 33 Dec. 20, 2020. The driver allegedly threatened troopers before firing several shots out the driver’s side window, troopers said. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A call reporting that a vehicle was blocking the southbound lane of state Route 130 near mile marker 33 sent troopers to a remote area of northern Iron County Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m.

Read complete story here.

Hurricane wants to hear from the public about the city’s future growth

In this file photo shown for illustration purposes, off-road vehicles traverse Sand Mountain in Sand Hollow State Park, Utah, April 20, 2013 | Photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

HURRICANE — Hurricane City has released a draft of their updated general plan and general plan map for public review.

The plan was discussed Thursday evening during a Hurricane City Council pre-meeting.

Read complete story here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!