‘Eat what you love, leave what you like’ and other holiday snacking survival tips

FEATURE — The whirlwind of the holiday season is here. Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Christmas will be here before we know it. All the hustle and bustle can make it difficult to stay on top of your nutrition game.

The time is now to make a plan to beat the bulge. Here are five of my favorite tips to stay on top of your nutrition game this holiday season.

Maintain a regular eating schedule

If you start with a nutritious breakfast, you have set the tone for the day. Follow it up with a healthy lunch and dinner, with snacks in between to keep your blood sugar levels steady. This will help you avoid overeating later when you realize how hungry you are from skipping a meal.

Set goals

Pick a nutrition goal to reach this holiday season. Maybe it will be to drink enough water or eat 3 cups of veggies each day or make it to the gym regularly. Whatever it is, find a way to monitor your goal so you know when you have reached it. Simply setting a nutrition or health goal – and monitoring your progress – brings it to the front of your mind and helps set the tone for a healthier lifestyle.

Eat what you love and leave what you like

It is probably unrealistic to say you won’t indulge in any holiday treats this season. Go ahead and let yourself enjoy your favorite treats a little here and there. Save your indulgences for things you really love and pass on the things that you just like.

Skip the punch and eat the cake

Have you ever stopped to think how many calories are in the punch or eggnog served at holiday parties? It is likely more than 100 calories per 1-cup serving. You might be surprised how fast calories add up from drinking alone. Choose to drink water and save those calories for the dessert.

Go to gatherings to gather, not to eat

Although food may be an important part of a holiday party and is something you can certainly enjoy, try to focus less on the food and more on socializing and making memories.

