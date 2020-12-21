Sportsmen for Fish & Wildlife giving away a prize per day in 2021, including new truck, trailer & ATV

The winner of the SFW's 2021 grand prize will receive a 2020 Ford Ranger, pictured, in addition to a Jumping Jack trailer and a Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 ATV. A winner will be selected on March 17, 2021. Photo courtesy of SFW, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife is giving away the prize of all prizes with their 2021 calendar. A winner will be drawn on each day of 2021 for a daily prize, and a grand prize winner will be selected on March 17, 2021. That person will take home a 2020 Ford Ranger, a Jumping Jack trailer and a Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 ATV.

SFW is a nonprofit conservation group that partners with Utah Parks and Wildlife to fund habitat protection projects and other conservation programs. At least 90% of the funds collected from the calendar purchases will go directly toward Utah Wildlife Conservation projects, according to a press release from Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

The giveaway is a COVID-inspired twist on the group’s annual calendar sale, which in years past has included a banquet to raise money. This year, Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife decided they needed to do something big to catch up to what’s been raised in the past, fundraising director Kevin Norman said.

“We wanted to really blow this up to make up for lost revenue,” he said. “And it’s for a good cause. We’re kind of unique because we cover all species of animals all over the state.”

Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife sold 3,000 calendars last year. There’s no guarantee they’ll be able to reach that number again this year, Norman said. The daily prizes are all valued at at least $100. They range from firearms to camping equipment to gift cards and memberships. All daily prizes are provided by sponsors like Phoneskope, which partners annually with SFW for the calendar sales. Phoneskope is a Southern Utah-based company that created the “phone skope,” a device that attaches to any phone or binocular lens and functions as a high-quality camera.

“We love and support (Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife’s) efforts and we’re proud of our partnership with them,” said Kiara Nielsen, administrations manager for Phoneskope. “I think the calendar is something that will make up for what we all lost because of COVID. It’s something fun to do, something to look forward to.”

To enter for the grand prize and the daily prizes, anyone over the age of 18 can purchase a calendar online for $75. A limited number of calendars will be available for purchase this week at Sunrise Tire in St. George. There is no limit to how many calendars one person can purchase, and each calendar purchased counts as one entry. Any person can win more than once. Drawings will be held weekly and winners will be posted on SFW’s social media pages and website.

To see a full list of the rules and regulations, visit the contest website. To see a PDF of the calendar including which prizes will be available on a given day, click here. The photos may vary from the actual prizes.

