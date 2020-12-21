From the right-sized system to the best time to replace it, S&S Mechanical Contractors has your HVAC answers

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The holiday season may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but it’s also the worst possible time for your heating system to call it quits.

The experts at S&S Mechanical Contractors have been serving Southern Utah since 1983, providing quality installation and repairs of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Along these lines, comfort consultant Trevor Eaton aims to answer some common homeowner questions about their HVAC systems.

When is the best time to replace my heating and cooling system?

With normal use and annual maintenance, homeowners can typically expect 15-20 years of service life from a heating and cooling system. This will vary based upon the type of system, and some homeowners choose to upgrade their existing unit before it begins experiencing age-related problems to enjoy greater efficiency and energy savings.

Eaton said the best time to have a new heating and cooling system installed is during the winter months.

“Our technicians have more time on their hands, and the manufacturers offer the best discounts of the year,” he said. “So if you’ve been thinking it’s time to replace your system, now would be a great time to explore your options.”

Do I need to get a new air conditioner when I replace my furnace?

When a furnace goes out, homeowners will often only replace the furnace and not the air conditioner in an effort to save money. Eaton warns that this plan won’t pay off in the long run for a couple of reasons.

“We’re already there in your attic changing out your equipment, and it’s easier to do it all at once than to come back in six months to a year to change out your air conditioning coil,” he said.

Additionally, furnaces and air conditioners are designed to work together to achieve peak efficiency. Eaton said homeowners won’t benefit from that efficiency with a mix of old and new equipment.

What size heating and cooling system does my home need?

Eaton said size is everything when it comes to choosing the right heating and cooling system for a home. If the system is too small, it will be forced to run continuously to heat or cool the space to your desired temperature, resulting in higher energy bills. On the other hand, an oversized system will operate in short cycles that decrease energy efficiency.

The experts at S&S Mechanical Contractors will perform a “Manual J” calculation to determine the heating and cooling load of a particular home. This process surveys the entire house, taking into account how much insulation it has, how old the current heating and cooling system is and what kind of windows the home has and what direction they face.

“This calculation will tell you exactly what size system your house needs,” Eaton said.

What’s the difference between single-stage and variable-speed systems?

Single-stage systems only have one speed while heating or cooling: full blast. Once the house reaches your thermostat setting, it turns off. A variable-speed system, however, begins running at 30% capacity and makes adjustments as needed based on the exterior temperature. The colder it is outside, the more heat the unit will provide to a house.

Variable-speed systems operate more quietly and help keep the temperature balanced throughout a home. Eaton compares the energy use of these systems to a car’s fuel efficiency when driving on the freeway in cruise control versus driving through the city in traffic.

“The same philosophy applies to heating your house,” he said. “You’ll get better efficiency with a variable speed.”

Locally operated since 1983, S&S Mechanical Contractors is committed to fostering customer loyalty through unmatched value and service. Technicians cover all of Washington County and are ready to respond 24/7 to emergency repairs.

To learn more about the products and services offered by S&S Mechanical Contractors, call or text 435-994-TIPS (8477), and to schedule a visit from one of their “Trust Certified” technicians, go to their website or call 435-628-4334.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

