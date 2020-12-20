November 20, 1931 — December 14, 2020

Patricia Ann (Reiswig) Morrow Moulton of Issaquah, Wash., and a part-time resident of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020. Patti was born in Seattle, Wash., on November 20, 1931 to Elmer and Ruth Reiswig, (Bomar). She was raised in Seattle, graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1948. She went on to attend Mills College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1952 from the University of Washington.

There are no words that adequately sum up the life she lived well. She truly was ahead of her time, always studying the details and finding her correct way to do things. She had passions for active sports and excelled at tennis, water and snow skiing, hiking and, late in life, pickleball. She skied downhill into her early 80s and was a lifetime member of the Ancient Skier Club of Sun Valley.

She was proud of her groups and felt some founder ship of the Mercer Island ski busses that she organized for over 20 years from Mercer Island. She loved to be in charge.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Morrow (1987). They were married 33 years and enjoyed family trips and fierce tennis doubles matches. Their time together included their first house south of Seward Park, five years in Vancouver, B.C., three years in Spokane, before a long stretch (20 years) on Mercer Island.

Also preceding her was her second husband Dick Moulton (2015) — whi lived seasonally in St. George for 10 years — and her daughter, Linda Ann Harmon (2018).

She is survived by her brother, Dick Reiswig and his wife Barb, her son Mikel and his wife Heather Morrow of Sammamish WA, and her son-in-law Grant Harmon of Menlo Park, Calif.

Stepchildren; Chris Landes(husband KC), Pete Moulton (Jeannie) and Jill Christen (Dennis).

Most of all though, She loved her four grandchildren, Justin Harmon, Peter, Sara, and Alex Morrow.

She was also part of that greatest generation, and with a mother that couldn’t see well, she learned to read and write by fife prompting the school officials to skip her two grades in elementary school leading to her graduating high school at 16 (1948) and college at 20 (1952). She was set up with Jim Morrow at 22 by his brother Don and his wife Gloria. That led to a whirlwind romance of adventures, tennis, bridge and other fun couples’ activities.

She loved her family, friends, sports, and travel. She did it all, from teaching school, selling real estate, ski bus organizer, online (COVID-19) bridge player, and stock trader. We never saw her fail unless she was using that as a feint for leverage. She was a strong woman before that was cool. She was ahead of her time and took to technology well, often being the go-to tech person for her friends in life. Most of all though, she loved her family and adopted family of friends and had a plan for everyone. Sometimes, they even appreciated it. She made the world a better place and gave hell to those that didn’t see things in her clear pragmatic way. She was a force that won’t be soon seen again and will be long remembered and missed.