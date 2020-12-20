Semi crash near Utah-Arizona border causes blaze, backup on south I-15

A semitruck and box trailer crashed into a guard rail and caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 at mile 25 on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam Fire, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A semitractor-trailer crash slowed traffic and caused a one-acre fire Sunday afternoon on south Interstate 15 just past the Utah-Arizona border.

The semitractor was hauling a box trailer from Hurricane back to the Las Vegas area, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said. The truck slid off the right side of the road and hit the metal guard rail, which ruptured a fuel tank and caused a fire. The flames spread from the truck into the brush about one acre, but the fire department was able to control it and put it out, Stoker said.

The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The trailer was empty of cargo, but both the truck and the trailer sustained heavy fire damage.

Traffic was stopped in the area as the fire crews worked to put out the blaze and the debris was cleared away. Traffic was backed up for a time as far north as Exit 4 near St. George, Stoker said.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department also responded to the scene.

