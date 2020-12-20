4 transported to hospital, lane closed after crash on north I-15 past Beaver

A state trooper in Southern Utah, Nov. 21, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Four people were transported to a hospital after a collision on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 145 near Kanosh. Traffic was congested in the area north of Beaver and one lane was closed as of 6:30 p.m. as authorities worked to clear debris, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Tara Wahlberg said.

Two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, a gold one and a darker colored one, Wahlberg said. The gold vehicle crossed over the lines and hit the other head-on. The four people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries. One person was transported by air and the other three went by ground.

Wahlberg said the crash was not weather related.

Traffic was completely stopped on northbound I-15 for a brief time to allow the helicopter to land but one lane has since reopened. There is currently no estimated time for the other lane to reopen. Tow trucks are still in the area, Wahlberg said.

More information is available on Utah Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.

