SWAT drawn to vehicle blocking traffic in Iron County

Written by David Dudley
December 20, 2020

ST. GEORGE — A call reporting that a vehicle was blocking the southbound lane of state Route 130 near mile marker 33 sent troopers to a remote area of northern Iron County Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m.

The driver of this gold Toyota Camry allegedly threatened troopers before firing several shots from a pellet gun out the driver’s side window Dec. 20, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News.

Trooper Ryan Horton arrived on scene a little after 5:30 a.m., where he found a gold 2008 Toyota Camry blocking the road near a curve and a hill.

“Trooper Horton knocked on the window,” Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Bambi Baie told St. George News. “The windows were tinted black, and the windshield was icy so Horton couldn’t see inside the vehicle.”

After receiving no response, Horton called a tow truck. Shortly after the tow truck arrived, the driver of the Camry, a California man, rolled down the window.

“The driver told Trooper Horton and the tow truck driver to get away from his car,” Baie said. “He alluded to having a weapon in the car.”

The man then allegedly said, “Come near my car again, and we’ll see what happens,” Baie said.

Trooper Horton said that the man refused to identify himself, and refused to get out of the vehicle. This prompted Horton to call in Iron County Sheriffs Department SWAT, which includes officers from several law enforcement agencies including the Utah Highway Patrol, Iron County Sheriffs Department, Cedar City Police Department, Enoch City Police Department and Beaver Police Department.

Intermountain Life Flight and Gold Cross ambulance also responded to the call.

“We wanted to ensure everyone’s safety,” Baie said.

Troopers closed down State Route 130 near the Family Dollar in Enoch Dec. 20, 2020. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News.

Troopers said the man fired several shots out the driver-side window, but said that the shots weren’t aimed at law enforcement or responders.

“That’s when we discovered that it was a pellet gun,” Baie said. “Of course, we can’t be too safe in situations like this one.”

After being apprehended by SWAT, the man was transported to Cedar City Hospital.

“He wasn’t hurt,” Baie said. “We just wanted to check his mental health. Depending upon how that goes, we will determine whether or not to file charges against him.”

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

 

 

