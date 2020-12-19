Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into Washington City car dealership

ST. GEORGE — At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver traveling eastbound in a Chrysler 300 on Buena Vista Boulevard in Washington City fell asleep at the wheel, veering off the road and crashing into four vehicles parked in the 7 Epic Motors dealership.

According to police, the driver drifted off the right side of the road traveling between 25 and 35 mph, crashed into a pair of vehicles of parked vehicles at the dealership before coming to rest on top of a decorative rock formation.

The two vehicles contacted each were pushed into another vehicle, making five total vehicles affected.

The 30-50 year old Washington City resident was cleared of impairment suspicions at the scene, Washington City Police Department Public Information Officer Kory Klotz said.

The driver was issued a citation for unsafe lane travel. He refused medical treatment, suffering a “bump on the head” as Klotz described it, presumably from the deployment of airbags. No other injuries occurred.

All four vehicles on the lot were retained by 7 Epic Motors, while the Chrysler was left inoperable.

Klotz said the driver was insured.

Traffic was only lightly impacted by the accident due to the time it occurred.

