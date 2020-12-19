Weather alert: Dense fog causing hazardous driving conditions in Garfield County

Photo illustration. | Photo by daliloveart, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

PANGUITCH — The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for parts of Garfield County, with visability less than a quarter of a mile long. The low visability is causing hazardous dricving conditions.

The alert was effective at 6 p.m. Saturday and will last until noon Sunday.

Affected area

The affected area is in northeast Garfield County around Capitol Reef National Park. The major highways through the area are state Routes 12 and 276.

Drivers are advised to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead.

See map below of the affected area.

