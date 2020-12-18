December 16, 2020

Pam Bina Gessig, born in San Diego, California passed peacefully with her two daughters Sarah and Heather, and her husband, Steve by her side after a courageous battle on December 16, 2020, in St. George, Utah.

A devoted mother of two daughters, Pam raised her girls on a horse farm with her husband Peter, in Sussex County, New Jersey for 35 years. The farm was a place that remained very close to her heart throughout her life.

Pam was an avid lover and protector of the outdoors, with a special love of the red rocks of Southern Utah. She was an accomplished artist in pastel and watercolors and loved spending time creating scenes inspired by her travels and surroundings in her own art studio which was lovingly built by her husband Steve.

A highlight of Pam’s life was the wedding to her life partner Steve in November of 2017. Her subsequent move to Escalante, Utah was a lifetime dream.

Pam was an intrepid animal lover and protector; she most enjoyed spending time hiking in the desert with her two Australian Sheppards. Her retirement was filled with adventures of camping and hiking with her two dogs and beloved husband Steve across the southwest. Her travels also included adventures with two of her best friends, Madge and Robin.

Pam was committed to the service of others and volunteered for many years for hospice, and at her local hospital giving flu shots, and donated to several causes close to her heart including animal rescues. She was witty and intelligent, an avid reader, and ready to discuss any number of topics with grace and fervor. Her ability to remember the punch line for a joke never stopped her from trying; her sense of humor was campy and well known amongst her close group of friends and loved ones.

Pam made a lasting impression and impact for her quiet strength and grace as well as her warm kindness to all she met.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter, local hospice, St. Jude Hospital or The Shriners.

A graveside service is on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 1 p.m. at Escalante Cemetery, 1080 E. 0360 South, Escalante, Utah 84726.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.