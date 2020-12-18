Nita Hughey Lee

December 18, 2020

December 21, 1924 — December 15, 2020

Nita Hughey Lee, 95 passed away on Dec. 15, 2020. She was born on Dec. 21, 1924, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Oran Hughey and Ruth Ryborg. She grew up in Ada, Oklahoma.

Nita graduated from high school early at age 17. She was offered a music scholarship (voice), but decided to move to Los Angeles, California instead.  She worked for Douglas Aircraft during World War II, making bombers.  On July 6, 1946, she married Earl Vincent Lee, her husband of 56 years. Nita and Earl had two sons: Vic and Mike, who were reared in Whittier, California. She is survived by her children, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Nita was a classic southern belle — feminine, stylish, polite and beautiful.  She was often mistaken for the actress Shirley MacLaine. Nita loved to entertain. She was a great cook who made everything from scratch. Food was her love language. She loved music. She played the saxophone and had a beautiful singing voice. Her children fondly remember her signing in the shower and as she ironed and cooked. Nita also liked to make and give away all kinds of crafts. She made beautiful artificial flower arrangements that usually found their way into the homes of friends and neighbors.  Her garage was always full of items to be used for her next projects.

Nita and Earl joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 49 years old. A year later they were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple.  She was able to give expression to her musical talents by being Choir Director and Chorister for nearly 30 years. She and her husband served a local mission in Whittier and worked as Ordinance Workers in the Los Angeles Temple for many years.  They later moved to St. George to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. Georg, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Masks are required for those attending services.

For those unable to attend, Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

