April 10, 1954 — December 17, 2020

Michael John Sorenson, 66, died Dec. 17, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born April 10, 1954, in Ogden, Utah, to Glen and Ethel Sorenson.

Michael was raised in Layton, Utah. He joined the Army where he served 22 years. He served two years in the Seattle, Washington mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Malan, on Jan. 20, 1978, in Manti, Utah. They lived in Layton, West Bountiful, then retired to St. George, Utah. They raised three children. Mike worked as a teamster for 28 years, retired, then worked moving portal MRI’s. He loved camping, making memories with his children and grandchildren, playing practical jokes, and water fights.

He is survived by his wife: Bonnie; children: Ryan (Tiffany) Sorenson, Amber (Mike) Lusk, and Nicole (Ben) Cannon; 11 grandchildren; brother: Robert (Joy) Sorenson; and sister: Joylynn (Steve) Durrant.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.