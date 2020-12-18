September 16, 1945 — December 16, 2020

Hylan Franklin Kirkland, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020, due to complications resulting from COVID-19. Hylan was born on Sept. 16, 1945, in Saint George, Utah to Steven Emerson Kirkland and Mary Evelyn Temples.

Hylan grew up working many hours on the family farm and graduated from Dixie High School in 1963. He spent many of his teenage and adult years romping around Southern Utah with many of his brothers and creating quite a ruckus. He married Nina Isom on March 11, 1967, in Hurricane, Utah and they built their family of four daughters and two sons. Hylan served six years in the Army National Guard and qualified as an expert marksman with the rifle. He received his automotive repair certificate and attended two years of schooling at Dixie College.

Hylan was a hard worker. He worked as an automobile mechanic for a majority of his life, and he always had a vehicle he would be working on as a project. Even after retirement, he never stopped working. Hylan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to travel, camp, hike, fish, and hunt, and he was always on the move. He especially loved to share his wealth of knowledge and he served as a Cub Scout Master for 12 years. Hylan loved people and was an avid talker, quick to smile and telling jokes and stories. He was comfortable talking with lifelong friends and new strangers alike, and he opened his home to everyone.

Hylan dedicated his life to his family and was proud of his heritage. Nothing was more important to him than his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was constantly serving his fellow man and he left an impression on everyone he met. He exhibited Christlike qualities more than anyone we know in his words, actions, and deeds. In his later years, he could be found each morning at First Stop and each afternoon at Bishop’s Café to make sure he got his coffee and his daily dose of dirty jokes.

Words cannot express how much Hylan will be missed by those he left behind, but he is now reunited with his loved ones who proceeded him in death and wrapped joyfully in the merciful arms of God. Hylan is preceded in death by his son, Dirk Herbert Kirkland, his parents, two sisters, one brother, and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Nina Isom Kirkland; his children, Neidra Merrill, Lonnie (Mark) Braby, Hylan (Elizabeth) Kirkland II, Amanda (Anthony) Young, and Kassie (Bryan) Pitts; as well as 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a plethora of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, 5-7 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at Spilsbury Mortuary. Face coverings are required. The services will be broadcast for others interested in celebrating his life, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 43131 and password HFK2020. Interment will be at Hurricane City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lonnie Braby via venmo @Lonniebraby, a gofundme at https://bit.ly/2LMUQZR, or mailed to 365 N. 500 West Saint George, Utah 84770.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the ICU and staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for their special care and helpful assistance in accommodating the family in regard to the extra restrictions at this time, especially nurses Troy and Tyler.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com