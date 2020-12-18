What’s on the Menu: Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — “Smooth” is the word of the day when describing the bevy of beverages available at Silver Reef Brewing Company. From beers and spirits to wines and root beer, the local brewery is pouring out deliciousness one can or bottle at a time.

Unless, that is, you are “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke and his drinking buddy Bernadette Mcclafferty, in which case it’s more of a free-for-all.

Join Sheldon and Bernadette for a couple rounds at Silver Reef Brewing Co. on episode 74 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Silver Reef Brewing Company started in 2018 with a group of people who wanted to bring quality beer made locally with the freshest ingredients to Southern Utah. Since then, they have expanded their offerings to include spirits – bourbon, brandy, rum and vodka – as well as a selection of wines and even root beer.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” the dynamite drinking duo began their “wee” boozing with a bit of the beer.

Featuring six different beers including a variety of lagers, ales and bocks, Silver Reef Brewing Company offers a delicious selection fit for any beer drinker to enjoy.

Next the hosts moved on to the spirits.

Can the bourbon, rum and brandy all be described as smooth? Whether it is an aged and smoky bourbon whiskey or a Caribbean-style rum or a sweet brandy made with Utah grapes, the answer is “yes.” Just ask Demke.

“Barrel-aged and smooth, as it should be,” Demke said.

Silver Reef Brewing Company is now bottling vodka as well, and it’s … definitely vodka.

“That will put hairs on his chest,” Mcclafferty said of her partner in crime.

“I don’t need them,” Demke said.

Next the two friends popped the cork on Silver Reef Brewing Company’s delicious wines and all Demke could think about was how he would pair them with the food he wanted to eat.

For a limited time, Silver Reef Brewing Company has a boozy holiday egg nog that is sure to liven up the season.

“It reminds me of putting up the Christmas tree,” Mcclafferty said.

Pair it with the beverage company’s signature root beer for a root beer float that is out of this world.

Silver Reef Brewing Company is open Monday-Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 4391 S. Enterprise Drive in St. George.

Resources

Silver Reef Brewing Co. | Address: 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-216-1050 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Website.

