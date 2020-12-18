Find everything you need to transform tired spaces or create a cozy guest room at Ashley HomeStore

Stock image by gorodenkoff/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Choosing the right furniture has the potential to transform an ordinary house into a welcoming home everyone will love.

Whether you want to breathe new life into an outdated kitchen or create the perfect guest room for holiday visitors, the experts at the locally owned and operated Ashley HomeStore in St. George – the No. 1 name in furniture in Southern Utah – are ready to make your dream space into reality. They’ll help find the right fit for every budget, style and room.

Choosing furniture that won’t go out of style.

Every year, the world is introduced to a variety of new styles and designs in home décor and furnishings, but that doesn’t mean you have to replace your pieces just to stay on trend! The beauty of furniture is that there will always be classic and timeless designs available to complement nearly any living space.

Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to coordinate with existing pieces, the design specialists at the AshleyHome Store in St. George will help you find furniture that won’t go out of fashion.

“Let us help you get the living space you’re wanting,” owner Todd Pendleton said. “Nothing makes us happier than turning a house into a home you love.”

Finding the right bed for a guest room

With so many options available, choosing a bed can be a tricky decision. The goal of the Ashley Sleep Center is to help customers find the best bed for everyone in the household, including guests.

“After all, we all know how important a good night’s sleep is, even for your friends and family who might be staying with you,” Pendleton said.

When shopping for a bed, he recommends considering your budget, how often you have company and how often they stay. Ashley HomeStore sleep experts will help find the right fit at the right price for any guest room.

Transforming an ordinary room into a guest room

Space can become an issue in many homes. Whether it’s family visiting during the holidays or the arrival of unexpected company, having a flexible guest room helps make everyone more comfortable.

Sleeper sofas are among the most popular furniture items at the Ashley HomeStore, Pendleton said. They’re made for everyday use and conveniently transform into an extra bed when needed.

“Most people think of the old sofa sleepers that are big, bulky and only come in a few colors,” he said. “However, today that’s not the case. We carry so many styles, colors, materials and sizes that you can make sure it fits just what you’re looking for.”

Updating a kitchen, living room or bedroom.

Tired of an outdated look or feel to a particular room? There’s no need to break the bank buying all new furniture to refresh it. Introducing a few home décor items is among the easiest ways to make some small changes with big results.

“We know every dollar is important, especially during this time of year,” Pendleton said. “You’ll be surprised with what a few items can do to liven up and update any room in your home.”

The Ashley HomeStore carries one of the largest selections of home décor in the industry. From holiday trinkets and seasonal pieces to modern looks and classic styles, you’ll find something to suit every living space.

Ashley HomeStore is located at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George. The showroom is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To speak with an expert today, call 435-628-1881 or visit the Ashley HomeStore website for more information.

