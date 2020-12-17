New ice skating rink set to open at Brian Head

Brian Head Ice, a new ice skating rink in Brian Head, Utah, opening Dec. 19, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Brian Head Ice, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Brian Head Ice, a new recreational ice skating rink, complete with skate rentals, is scheduled to hold its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

Business owner Hayden Bryant and his brother, operator Kade Bryant, say their new venture is designed to provide skaters of all ages with a pleasant, family-friendly experience.

“There are some tree features in the middle of our rink, so you can skate through the trees. It’s kind of a unique environment,” Hayden Bryant told Cedar City News.

“It’s just more of a warm, charming feel than a sporting type rink,” he added.

Skaters can keep warm by sipping gourmet hot chocolate made from scratch, Bryant said.

After purchasing the Mall, the building next door, Hayden Bryant said he and his brother were thinking about what to do with the adjacent empty lot, particularly in the evenings after it gets dark.

“There’s not a lot to do up here in Brian Head after 4:30, you know, after the lifts close. People just kind of go to their condos and watch a movie or whatever. There’s nothing really to do,” he said.

“And we’re just kind of like, ‘Well, what could we do here that could attract people to our little corner of the world and be somewhat nice?’”

Brian Head Ice’s scheduled open hours will be from 2-9 p.m., seven days a week, he said.

“People can come rent skates in the Mall, then they can head out and enjoy some time on the ice,” Bryant said. “There’s going to be some benches with Christmas lights and things like that to take photos. They can grab a bite to eat at a pizza place or one of the restaurants here and they can get some hot chocolate.”

Brian Head Ice has acquired both the rental skates and the ice-smoothing Zamboni machine that had been used by the now-defunct Glacier ice rink in Cedar City over the past several years.

Event details

What: Brian Head Ice grand opening.

When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2-9 p.m. Open daily from 2-9 p.m. thereafter.

Where: 249 S. Village Way, Brian Head (click here for map).

Cost: $12 adults, $9 for children under 12 (age 2 and under are free) Skate rentals are $3.

More information: Visit website or Facebook page

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.