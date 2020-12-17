Made in Southern Utah: KONY Coins for Kids

SOUTHERN UTAH — Southern Utah is known for its amazing scenery, outdoor recreation opportunities and community spirit, but what some people may not know is that it is also a mecca for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and unique people doing amazing things – not just locally, but across the nation and around the world.

Join host Chris Nelson on St. George News’ newest show, “Made in Southern Utah,” as he highlights Southern Utah’s own success stories. In this episode, Nelson sits down with 99.9 KONY Country radio host and president of KONY Coins for Kids, Carl Lamar, to talk about the longstanding nonprofit and how it brings Christmas to hundreds of disadvantaged families in Washington County.

Watch as Nelson and Lamar talk about KONY Coins for Kids in the media player above.

Founded in 1990 when then owner of KONY Country presented the idea to Lamar and a small team, KONY Coins for Kids has grown from bringing in about $300 and helping one family, to raising nearly $125,000 a year, which Lamar said goes toward helping approximately 1,200 children.

It is a community effort, he said, adding that every donation – from the coins in the boxes found at local businesses to the large corporate donations – helps bring Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

In a typical year the community gets involved in myriad ways from shopping for the families, wrapping thousands of gifts and delivering them to homes across the county.

This year looked a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lamar said, but he hopes that in 2021 things will return to normal and maybe be even better.

Since Lamar’s efforts with the organization have basically made him a surrogate Santa, Nelson quizzed him on some of the most popular toys throughout the decades, and while he got one right, he was sadly lacking in toy trivia.

At least, Nelson said of Lamar, he has KONY Coins for Kids going for him.

To learn more about KONY Coins for Kids, including how to donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Resources

KONY Coins for Kids | Website.

