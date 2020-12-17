Students, staff at schools will no longer be quarantined after winter break if exposed to COVID-19

Photo illustration of backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. | Photo by FamVeld, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Gary Herbert announced Thursday morning that after K-12 students return from winter break, students and staff at schools will no longer be subject to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 as long as both parties were masked.

The government made the announcement during the recording of the monthly PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference program – Herbert’s last such program as the state’s chief executive.

The governor cited state data that he said shows 1% of students and staff exposed to someone with COVID-19 contracted the virus themselves.

“We have found that the risk of those in close contact is minimal,” Herbert said. “This will be less disruption in the classroom and less disruption for parents.”

It is unclear as of the morning program if the no-quarantine policy will be strictly for exposure that occurs at schools.

Herbert acknowledged there might be some who disagree with the decision.

“I know some won’t feel that way, but a majority of administrators and staff will welcome this.”

The governor also cited teachers and staff at K-12 schools being next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine after the frontline medical workers who are receiving it now. Herbert said he expects the vaccine to be available to all teachers by mid-January.

While Southern Utah has been dealing with a surge of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths since mid-October from the virus, the Washington County and Iron County school districts have comparatively not seen a high percentage of new infections. While there are nearly 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 currently in Southern Utah, the Washington County School District said as of last weekend there were 110 active cases among students and staff.

The Utah Department of Health credits a strict enforcement of a mask mandate in schools that was in place more than a month before Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate.

On Thursday, the governor expressed regret that he didn’t follow the schools’ example sooner.

“I wish I had the statewide mask mandate earlier,” Herbert said. “I regret those who made it a political issue. That’s been disappointing to me.”

This is a developing story.

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.