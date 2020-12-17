Ask a Local Expert: How do I properly winterize my RV or travel trailer?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When your traveling season comes to an end and you start to think about putting your recreational vehicle or travel trailer away, there are a few things that should be checked before storing it for the winter.

Chris Alder, owner of On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair, recommends making repairs now to anything that has broken or worn out over the season instead of waiting until spring. That way, you and your RV will be ready to hit the road together.

Learn more about winterizing from On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Any cracked seals should be replaced immediately to keep the elements out.

“Roofs are the key to making sure your unit won’t sustain major damage during the winter months,” Alder said. “Double-check all the seals to make sure no water will get in.”

Furnaces aren’t used very often, so Alder said to make sure yours is working properly at the end of the season so it’s good to go in a few months.

Over time, the intensity of the Southern Utah sun takes its toll on many RV parts, Alder said, adding that roof vents typically need to be replaced every other year. The small cost of replacing these vents could save thousands of dollars in repairs down the road.

“Make sure the roof vents are not rotted, corroded or ready to break,” he said.

Motor homes should also undergo annual brake checks. If the brakes need replacement, don’t delay, Alder said.

For travel trailers, wheel bearings should be packed every 5,000-7,000 miles or every other year.

“Of course, at On the Go we can help you with all of these things,” Alder said.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit the On the Go Mobile RV & Trailer Repair website or call 435-703-5796.

