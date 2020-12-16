April 11, 1970 — December 8, 2020

Trisha Coughlin Mamon, 50, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Trisha Coughlin Mamon was born in San Bernardino California to Patrick Joseph Coughlin and Roberta Manak Coughlin on April 11, 1970.

The family moved to Escalante Utah in 1976 where Trisha grew up on her family’s ranch with two brothers, that adored their sweet sister. She was always an excellent student and involved in many activities the small Utah town had to offer: Class Vice President, Sterling Scholar, cheerleader, pageant queen, volleyball player, and cowgirl. She really took to horseback riding. She loved showing horses and barrel racing. She also enjoyed snow and water skiing.

Trisha attended Southern Utah University where she earned her associate degree. She found joy in helping others though her career as a massage therapist, working in the world-renowned spa at the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas.

Trisha raised three wonderful sons, this was her calling, her hobby, her everything. She was so loving and adored being with her boys. They enjoyed visiting the ranch in Escalante, skiing, football, and spending time with family and friends.

Trisha will be in our hearts forever!

May her sweet soul rest in peace and shine through in the strong boys she raised.

Trisha Coughlin Mamon is survived by her children: Brandon, Cameron, and Conner Mamon. Her Parents Patrick and Roberta Coughlin. Brother Darren Coughlin and his wife Tara Coughlin. Many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, family, and friends.

Trisha is preceded in death by brother, Bradley Coughlin, aunt Eddy Hodges, cousin Jimmy Gyton, Uncle Mark Coughlin, Grandparents, Ester Mamon, and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to help spread awareness through The Yellow Felt Soul on Facebook, donations can be made in Trishas name to paypal @yellowfeltsoul Shelby McCamey.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, 11:30 a.m. MST at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr, St. George, Utah 84770

