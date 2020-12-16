Richard Karl Petty ‘Raider Rick’

December 11, 2020

Richard Karl Petty, aka Raider Rick, 62, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, due to an unknown tragic accident. He was born in San Bernardino, California to Oris Karl Petty and Barbara Gayle Todd.

Richard joined the Army at a young age and enjoyed his time in the service. He worked for SOC Base in Hawthorne, Nevada as an ammunition handler, The El Capitan as a slot mechanic and technician and at Walmart D.C. as a heavy equipment operator. He prided himself in his hard work as he spent most of his years in these occupations. Then he was retired in his later years.

Rick was man who lived his life in such a way that he was well-known and will always be remembered for many attributes, skills and talents. He was very social and a people-person; had such a fun sense of humor and was always cracking a joke or singing a song.

Rick was a hard-working man, strong work ethic and strong-willed. He always had to be doing something; he loved to “tinker.” He had a passion for fixing things, building things, cleaning things and remodeling things. His skills were unlimited, and his ideas were genius.

Rick loved to ride his motorcycle in his early years and enjoyed being a free spirit living life on his terms.

Rick spent much of his retired years serving others and the local fire department as a volunteer in Veyo, Utah. He was always doing something at the fire department. Making things nicer and cleaning up, fixing things, and tinkering on projects anytime he could. He was always so proud of his accomplishments at the fire department. Rick loved to be behind the hose any chance he could, especially at ditch cleaning, he sure knew how to have fun and bring a smile to everyone’s face as he was so proud to help.

Rick loved the outdoors, mountains, lakes, animals, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and he absolutely loved camping with his “downtown neighbors.” His love for nature was something he lived for. Rick also learned a wonderful skill in the Army, which was cooking. His cooking skills were top notch.

“Raider Rick” was a die-hard Raiders fan since 1966. His love for football was fanatic. He always wore Raider gear and collected practically every item that was Raiders he could. He loved and prided his Raider trailer he designed.

Richard is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Shoemaker and Juenita Chadburn; brother: Kenneth Petty; grandchildren: Kara Shoemaker, Dana Shoemaker, Devin Chadburn, Tahlia Brown, Hailey and Riley Long; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Barbara Jones; son, Jariel Drew Petty; brothers: Jerald Petty and Michael Jones; nephew, Jerrick Mcken Petty; and many other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Juenita Chadburn via Venmo @Juenita-Chadburn, directly or by mail.

The family of Richard Karl Petty wishes to thank paramedics, Life Flight and DRMC for their efforts and support.

A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Interment with Military Honors will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Veyo City Cemetery, Veyo, Utah. Masks are required for those attending visitation and services.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Veyo Park.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.