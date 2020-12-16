As veterans wreaths arrive, here’s where there will be Wreaths Across America ceremonies, events

ST. GEORGE — Christmas wreaths set to adorn the graves of veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America Day arrived in Southern Utah Tuesday as patriotic groups and volunteers prepare to participate in ceremonies or wreath-laying events at various cemeteries throughout Washington and Iron counties.

National Wreaths Across America Day, taking place this Saturday, is a coordinated wreath-laying effort, usually accompanied by a patriotic ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery as well as cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea and abroad, according to information from the Wreaths Across America website.

Valerie King, regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Color Country Chapter, who helps organize the wreath-laying for the St. George, Tonaquint and Shivwits cemeteries, said between those three cemeteries alone approximately 2,000 wreaths will be laid to honor veterans.

It is the mission of Wreaths Across America to remember the fallen United States Veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. That mission is reflected in the wreath-laying in which each veteran’s name is said aloud as wreaths are placed upon their graves.

In addition to placing wreaths on the graves of veterans, ceremonial wreaths representing each branch of the United States military and prisoner of war/missing in action will be placed at veterans’ memorials in various cemeteries.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some cemeteries will only participate in the wreath-laying portion of the event while others throughout Southern Utah will hold brief ceremonies.

Volunteers are needed at most cemeteries to help place wreaths on the graves. COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including social distancing and mask-wearing. These are outdoor events.

Wreath-laying will take place at the following cemeteries and times:

Tonaquint Cemetery | Address: 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George | Time: 10 a.m.

St. George City Cemetery | Address: 650 E. Tabernacle St., St. George | Time: 11 a.m.

Santa Clara City Cemetery | Address: 3780 Windmill Drive, Santa Clara | Time: 10 a.m.

Ivins City Cemetery | Address: 200 W. 400 North, Ivins | Time: 10 a.m.

Hurricane City Cemetery | Address: 280 E. 860 North | Time: 10 a.m.

Brief patriotic ceremonies will take place at the following cemeteries and times:

Washington City Cemetery | Address: 300 Park View Drive, Washington City | Time: 10 a.m.

Jolley-Gifford Cemetery | Address: Paradise Road, Springdale | Time: 10 a.m.

Shivwits Paiute Cemetery | Address: Old Highway 91 | Time: 1 p.m.

Enterprise City Cemetery | Address: 565 E. 100 North, Enterprise | Time: 10 a.m.

Cedar City Cemetery | Address: 685 N. Main St., Cedar City | Time: 2 p.m.

Enoch City Cemetery | Address: 1580 E. Sunrise Drive, Enoch | Time: Noon.

