Suspect wanted for burglary, assault on police arrested at home in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE — A suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a home was arrested by Hurricane Police officers Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he fled from a treatment facility and then failed to show up for court.

Officers in Hurricane responded to a residence where they located 20-year-old Ionatana Hudson, who they were looking for for an outstanding warrant issued out of 5th District Court after the defendant failed to appear for a resolution hearing before District Judge Eric A. Ludlow Nov. 24, according to court records, which also indicate that Hudson absconded from treatment just prior to the hearing.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News that officers were working off a tip that provided the suspect’s current whereabouts.

The warrant stems from a case involving an incident reported March 20 when officers were dispatched to a home on South Valley View Drive in Hurricane on a burglary in progress, as noted in the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

Emergency dispatch also relayed a suspect description to responding officers, which described a man who appeared to be in his late 20s wearing all black with a red backpack who was last seen carrying a chair. The 911-caller also reported seeing the suspect leave the residence on foot heading toward State Street.

Minutes later, responding officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect heading east from the residence where the burglary was reported. When asked, the report states, the suspect told officers his name was “Jona Heh” and provided a date of birth in May.

While speaking with the suspect, officers noticed he was holding a 3-foot folding table in his right hand that was wrapped in a bandana. They also noted that Hudson continued to dig in his pocket with his left hand and appeared to be unable to hold still.

Officers asked the suspect to put down the table and stop digging in his pocket several times.

The suspect was then advised that officers were investigating a burglary reported in the area and that he matched the description of the suspect reported to emergency dispatch. They also told the suspect he would be handcuffed and detained until officers could “figure out what was going on,” the officer noted in the report.

The report also states the suspect refused to comply with the officers’ commands to place his hands on his head and turn around. Instead, the suspect removed his backpack and “began stretching his arms and cracking his knuckles,” which is when one of the officers pulled his taser and continued ordering the suspect to comply.

Moments later, the officer grabbed the suspect and was able to place him in handcuffs as Hudson continued to move away from the police. Once the handcuffs were secured, the officer noted, the suspect continued using force to escape the grasp of the officers and a scuffle ensued, injuring one of the officers. Once police were able to gain the upper hand the suspect was handcuffed and detained. During a search of the suspect’s backpack, officers found a clear baggie containing a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine, along with marijuana, pipes and other paraphernalia.

They also recovered several items of personal property belonging to the homeowner that were allegedly taken during the burglary. The suspect was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility on second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling, along with eight misdemeanors, including one count each of theft under $500, providing false information to a peace officer, possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and possession of alcohol. He was also charged with assault on a police officer after one of the officers was injured during the scuffle with the suspect.

Following Tuesday’s arrest, the suspect remains in custody on the $10,000 warrant.

