TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Dec. 18-20

Art

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.

Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Artist Reception for David Hansen | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Christmas Makers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Clucking It Up, 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.

Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Wreaths Across America Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Cemetery, 200 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Toys for Tats 2020 | Admission: $40 | Location: Alpha & Omega Tattoo Parlor, 929 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 1D, St. George.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Winter Wonderland Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

