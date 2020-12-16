TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 18-20
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Artist Reception for David Hansen | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon | Defensive Driving | Admission: $50 | Location: Dixie State University, 300 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Gaia Drum-Making Class | Admission: $333 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B100, St. George.
- Saturday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. | Ladies Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $9.99 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Winter Solstice Yin & Sound Bath | Admission: $35 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Les Mis-tletoes | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Have Yourself a Foxy Little Christmas | Admission: $1 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | Steel Magnolias | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 2-8 p.m. | A Merry Movie Christmas Charity Event | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | #togetherfortia Christmas Show | Admission: $7.99 | Location: Main Ohana Movement Facebook page (online event).
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive Building C, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive Building C, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Holiday Tunnel at Tagg N Go | Admission: $8-$16 | Location: Tagg N Go Express Car Wash, 3072 E. 750 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Drive-Through Light Show | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Breakfast with Santa | Admission: $35 | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Christmas Makers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Clucking It Up, 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Rat Pack is Back! Christmas Concert | Admission: $19-$37 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Insanity Stew | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Wreaths Across America Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Cemetery, 200 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Toys for Tats 2020 | Admission: $40 | Location: Alpha & Omega Tattoo Parlor, 929 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 1D, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Winter Wonderland Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 8 a.m. | Christmas Bird Count | Admission: Free | Location: Bureau of Land Management, 669 S. Highway 89A, Kanab.
- Friday, 4:30-9 p.m. | Dixie 4 Wheel Drive Christmas Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Introduction to Cold Immersion and Holotropic Breath Work | Admission: Donation-based | Location: Gunlock State Park, Gunlock.
