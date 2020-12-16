SUU, health officials conducting survey with rural Utahns regarding COVID-19 rights, restrictions

Stock image by Miljan Živković/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Residents of Utah’s rural communities have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic via an online survey developed by Southern Utah University.

The COVID-19 Rights and Restrictions Survey was created by SUU in partnership with public health organizations throughout the state and will be available through Dec. 31. It will examine the attitudes of rural Utah residents and how the pandemic has impacted their behaviors and everyday decisions. The survey is anonymous and open to anyone over the age of 18. It takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

David Heaton, public information officer for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, said that while national surveys show between 60-80% of people are using masks appropriately and on a regular basis, others don’t understand the how and why of mask-wearing or are adamantly opposed to it. Additionally, there is no data available for the local area.

“A local survey will be very valuable in really getting a pulse on where we’re at here with mask-wearing and some of our attitudes about it and how we practice it,” Heaton said.

Survey responses will be compiled and analyzed in January and shared with the Utah Department of Health, local and regional health officials and residents of Utah’s rural communities. Heaton said this data will help the health department and its partners create more effective educational messaging about COVID-19 prevention tailored to local communities and identify the primary methods of transmission in the area.

All five counties served by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department – Washington, Iron, Beaver, Garfield and Kane – are currently categorized as high transmission areas. Southwest Utah has reported over 15,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths since March.

Southwest Utah is currently experiencing its largest surge of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Heaton said this presents an added concern for citizens over age 65 or with underlying health conditions, where the mortality rate can be as high as 15%.

Heaton said Southern Utahns can do their part in keeping their communities safe by wearing a mask in public and within close range of others, maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet from people not in their household, staying home when they feel sick and practicing good hand hygiene.

Although COVID-19 can also be spread on surfaces, Heaton said it is primarily a disease of close contact. When someone infected is breathing, talking or coughing, droplets containing the virus are released into the air and can be inhaled by those nearby.

Heaton pointed to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that about 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. Whether or not someone feels sick, wearing a mask when in close contact with other people can be up to 80% effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

Health experts recommend the soft disposable masks often found in medical settings or washable cloth masks with at least two layers of material. While some people use items with a single layer of material like a bandana or a gaiter, they aren’t as effective in preventing the spread of germs.

Masks are intended to be a temporary measure, Heaton said. Although anticipated vaccines present some light at the end of the tunnel, Utahns can ensure the pandemic reaches its end more quickly while preventing as many new infections as possible by following safety guidelines.

“There’s medical treatments and there’s an upcoming vaccine, but there are precautions that we’ve been encouraging the entire time that would also help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and help the vulnerable from getting infected,” he said.

Visit the Southwest Utah Public Health Department website for updated case numbers, hospitalizations and fatalities in your area, along with helpful information on mask-wearing and current guidelines and mandates.

