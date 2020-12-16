Comfort Suites adapts to shifting landscape by offering flexible workspaces for professionals, students

Comfort Suites St. George convention center, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Comfort Suites St. George, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Across the globe, restrictions on travel and gatherings are changing the way people commute, work and study.

Comfort Suites St. George is adapting to this shifting landscape by offering flexible temporary workspace for business professionals and students.

“We’ve seen other hotel chains around the country marketing their properties as workspaces,” general manager Conner Bloxham said. “We seem to be the first hotel locally that’s doing this.”

Part of the Choice Hotels international franchise, Comfort Suites is owned and operated by a local family. The hotel opened in late 2017, and Bloxham said their third year in business has set forth unprecedented challenges to which they must adapt in order to keep moving forward.

“Since COVID started, the hotel industry has come to a halt,” he said. “Hotels locally and all over the world have really struggled the past couple of months.”

Declining traveler numbers as a result of the pandemic have compelled the Comfort Suites team to reimagine how to best use their facilities. Bloxham said the dining room has been converted into an open coworking space that can accommodate about 30 people, providing a budget-friendly option for work or study. Half the tables have been removed to facilitate social distancing between customers.

Those needing more space can rent a private work suite. The hotel has converted several of their guest rooms into office spaces. Available on a half-day or full-day basis, these suites feature a desk, flat-screen TV, sofa, kitchenette and bathroom. Customers who book a private work suite have access to all of the hotel’s amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi and use of the pool, fitness center and laundromat.

Companies may also reserve the hotel’s conference center for large gatherings and events. Masks and social distancing are required.

Bloxham said flexible office space provides a great option for workers whose offices are closed but still need a private area to conduct interviews or meet with clients. It can also provide a welcome change of pace for those who are stuck working at home.

“Maybe they’re just looking for a change of scenery,” he added. “Maybe there’s a lot of distractions at home and they’re looking for a private space.”

With Dixie State University a short walk away, Bloxham said the hotel is ideal for students needing a quiet, clean environment to study or work on group projects while staying close to the campus. Student discounts are available.

Comfort Suites continues to welcome overnight stay guests as well. With Southern Utahns spending more time at home, Bloxham encourages locals to break the monotony with a weekend staycation. All guest rooms are suite-sized and many offer attractive views of downtown St. George. Area residents can take advantage of special rates.

Besides being able to take advantage of the hotel’s amenities, use of flexible workspace at Comfort Suites includes complimentary office services such as printing, scanning, faxing and access to a desktop computer. Workspace can be reserved online or by calling 435-215-1885.

“We’re hoping that it creates a new opportunity for hotels here and for people who are looking for these kinds of services,” Bloxham said. “If it’s successful and something people are interested in using, we’d love to keep offering it even after COVID is over and everyone’s back to traveling again.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Comfort Suites St. George | Address: 175 N. 1000 East, St. George | Telephone: 435-215-1885 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.