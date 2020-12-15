Hurricane Family Pharmacy launches rapid COVID-19 testing; no appointment required

Stock image by Serhii Sobolevskyi/ iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah residents looking for COVID-19 testing with fast results have a convenient new option. In response to the global pandemic, Hurricane Family Pharmacy has launched rapid curbside testing with no appointment or doctor’s recommendation required.

Hurricane Family Pharmacy was quick to respond to the public crisis of slow COVID-19 test results by creating a faster option for Southern Utah, giving residents the ability to receive their results within 15 minutes.

According to a press release from Hurricane Family Pharmacy, delays in COVID-19 testing results may hinder the public’s ability to proceed correctly with possible exposure and self-isolation guidelines. By launching rapid curbside testing, the pharmacy has created quicker, more obtainable results for the community through a safe and efficient process.

The announcement of the pharmacy’s COVID-19 curbside testing could help the delay in results and allow the citizens of Southern Utah to receive their test results in just 15 minutes. Results of conventional testing at local hospitals may take up to five days, and patients also need either a doctor’s recommendation or to already be showing symptoms in order for testing to be approved.

Hurricane Family Pharmacy seeks to help slow the spread of the virus through more obtainable testing for their community. By creating quick COVID-19 testing with no appointment or doctor’s recommendation needed, the pharmacy is allowing the residents of Southern Utah to safely and rapidly receive their results and react accordingly.

While one doesn’t need to have present symptoms to get tested at Hurricane Family Pharmacy, symptoms that may warrant a test include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle ache, sore throat, headache, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, confusion and recent loss of taste or smell.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit the Hurricane Family Pharmacy website or call 435-635-8200.

Resources

Hurricane Family Pharmacy | Address: 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Telephone: 435-635-8200 | Website.

