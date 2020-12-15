St. George comes together to support food drive led by Gov.-elect Spencer Cox

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George, Stephen Wade Auto and other local entities are joining forces with Gov.-elect Spencer Cox to feed the community with the OneUtah Food Drive.

All funds and food items collected through the statewide drive will go toward feeding the 511,000 Utahns that go hungry each year, according to a press release from Stephen Wade Auto. St. George residents can donate their time, nonperishable food and money on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all of it will stay local.

“Really, it’s about providing an opportunity to give to our local food pantry,” Stephen Wade Spokeswoman Jamie Bahlmann said. Stephen Wade Auto will provide the trucks that will deliver the donations to the food bank on River Road. “This is about OneUtah coming together, cause that’s what Utah does.”

The food drive is part of Cox’s pre-inauguration campaign for service and volunteerism. All Utahns are invited to participate in the 30-day food drive leading up to his inauguration. The weekend before, Cox, along with his family, Lt. Gov.-elect Diedre Henderson and her family, will safely celebrate faith and unity at a series of religious services in rural Utah.

The goal of the drive is to raise $125,000 and 615,000 pounds of food for local Utah food banks, the Gov.-elect’s wife, Abby Cox, said.

“Leading up to inauguration, we feel it’s really important to remind Utahns who aren’t struggling of those that are,” she said.

The city of St. George, the city of Hurricane, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lime Realty Group are providing volunteers and spaces to set up donation boxes around the area. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Little Valley Pickleball Courts to thank everyone for the donations and give out candy canes to the kids, all in a COVID-19 appropriate manner.

Donations of food and supplies can be dropped off at any of the boxes during the aforementioned time slot on Saturday, and monetary donations can be made online. Donations will also be accepted at Red Rock Real Estate and at 90 E. 100 South through Saturday.

A full list of the items needed can be found here. Drop boxes will be located at the Little Valley Pickleball Courts, Desert Hills High School, Dixie High School, Crimson Cliffs High School, Snow Canyon High School, Pineview High School and Hurricane High School.

