Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

December 14, 2020
Southern Utah YETI youth hockey players practice on the newly relocated ice rink at Woods Ranch in Cedar Canyon, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13.

First COVID-19 vaccines arriving Monday at Dixie Regional Medical Center

Photo illustration. | Photo iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will receive its first shipment of the newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. That will include Southern Utah where Dixie Regional Medical Center will receive the first local shipment of the vaccine.

Milford’s Stetson Wright wins 2nd straight all-around rodeo world championship

Stetson Wright, 21, of Milford, Utah, competes in bull riding during the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, December 2020 | Photo by Roseanna Sales, courtesy of PRCA ProRodeo, St. George News

ARLINGTON, Texas – The drama is over in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around world championship race. Stetson Wright took care of that with a go-round to spare.

Hockey players, skaters break in the ice at new Woods Ranch outdoor rink 

The newly relocated ice rink at Woods Ranch in Cedar Canyon, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The new natural-freeze ice rink at Woods Ranch is now up and running, with the first youth hockey teams hitting the ice for practice earlier this week.

Red Rock Canyon day: Scenic serenity west of Sin City 

The trailhead of the Calico Hills Trail reveals a ridge showing how Red Rock Canyon got its name, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Nevada, Nov. 15, 2020 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

FEATURE — The Las Vegas area is known for its human-built environment — the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip and other building behemoths like the World Market Center closer to its revitalized downtown area.

Washington County teacher named a finalist for nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers

Kristie Rindlisbacher and students show off their glowsticks at Crimson View Elementary, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Kristie Rindlisbacher, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Monday, Kristie Rindlisbacher, a first grade teacher at Crimson View Elementary, was named one of six finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. This award is rated as the nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers.

