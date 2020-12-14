Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Southern Utah YETI youth hockey players practice on the newly relocated ice rink at Woods Ranch in Cedar Canyon, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will receive its first shipment of the newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. That will include Southern Utah where Dixie Regional Medical Center will receive the first local shipment of the vaccine.

Read complete story here.

ARLINGTON, Texas – The drama is over in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around world championship race. Stetson Wright took care of that with a go-round to spare.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — The new natural-freeze ice rink at Woods Ranch is now up and running, with the first youth hockey teams hitting the ice for practice earlier this week.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — The Las Vegas area is known for its human-built environment — the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip and other building behemoths like the World Market Center closer to its revitalized downtown area.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — On Monday, Kristie Rindlisbacher, a first grade teacher at Crimson View Elementary, was named one of six finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. This award is rated as the nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.