SUU’s Jones named Big Sky player of the week, is 2nd straight T-Bird to earn honor

Tevian Jones, St. Katherine at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 | Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — For the first time since joining the Big Sky Conference, the Southern Utah University men’s basketball program has earned back-to-back Big Sky Player of the Week honors, as Tevian Jones has received the nod from the league for this week.

Jones had a career-high 33 points for the Thunderbirds against the Wolverines of Utah Valley University, playing all but one minute in the contest. He finished 8-of-10 from the free throw line and pulled in five rebounds.

“When Tevian Jones gets going, he gets going and it’s fun to watch,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said about the junior guard following the team’s victory over Utah Valley.

The Illinois transfer is currently the team’s leading scorer, averaging 18.8 points per game to this point of the season.

With Maizen Fausett winning Player of the Week last week, and Jones winning it this week, it marks the first time since joining the Big Sky Conference that the Thunderbirds have notched the honor in back-to-back weeks.

Southern Utah will take on another in-state rival Thursday, as the Trailblazers of Dixie State will be traveling to Cedar City, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. This will mark the first matchup between the two programs as Division I opponents.

